Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0616 per share on Friday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ BSCR traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.84. 134,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,293. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 49,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 56,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period.

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

