Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0662 per share on Friday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCS traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.50. The company had a trading volume of 103,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,016. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $20.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.82.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,145.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,502,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,327 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,360,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,860,000 after purchasing an additional 217,157 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,056,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,731,000 after purchasing an additional 142,899 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 47.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 699,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,041,000 after purchasing an additional 224,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 282.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 400,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 296,003 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

