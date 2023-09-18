Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Plans Dividend of $0.06

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0623 per share on Friday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCT traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $17.69. The stock had a trading volume of 80,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,882. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.88 and a 200 day moving average of $18.03. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $18.62.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 549.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,506,000 after acquiring an additional 717,039 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 715,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,848,000 after acquiring an additional 314,234 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 380,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 192,274 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 299,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after buying an additional 151,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 260,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.