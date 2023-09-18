Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Plans Dividend of $0.05

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMTGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0496 per share on Friday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BSMT traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $22.58. The company had a trading volume of 9,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,274. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.99. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $23.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 100.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

