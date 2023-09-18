Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Plans $0.05 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0494 per share on Friday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMU traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.39. 10,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,195. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.93. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $22.82.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSMU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,363,000.

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.