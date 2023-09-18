Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,000 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the August 15th total of 109,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.39. 10,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,195. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.73 and a 200 day moving average of $21.93. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $22.82.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0494 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
