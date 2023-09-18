Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) Declares Dividend of $0.08

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0817 per share on Friday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCW traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $19.55. 56,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,908. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.11. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $22.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 710.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 292.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 268,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 200,102 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 25,380 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

