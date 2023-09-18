Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Declares $0.22 Dividend

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.2225 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of PKW traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.00. The stock had a trading volume of 42,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,259. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.87. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $73.80 and a 52 week high of $94.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKW. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $366,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

