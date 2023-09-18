Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Plans Dividend of $0.09

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0943 per share on Friday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEZ traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.25. 1,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $58.73 and a 1-year high of $75.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.69. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEZ. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $485,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 88.7% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

