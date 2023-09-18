Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) Plans $0.09 Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0887 per share on Friday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,202. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.29 and a fifty-two week high of $109.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.67. The company has a market cap of $143.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000.

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

