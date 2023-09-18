Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Plans Dividend of $0.02

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0159 per share on Friday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTF traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.71. 15,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.60 million, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.91. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $52.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 37.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 65.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

