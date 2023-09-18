Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF Plans Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:PUI)

Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.2328 per share on Friday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.79. The firm has a market cap of $38.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.60. Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF has a one year low of $30.49 and a one year high of $36.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,202,000 after acquiring an additional 7,817 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $536,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 7,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period.

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).

