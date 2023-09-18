Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:PIE)

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.2886 per share on Friday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of PIE stock traded down $0.51 on Monday, hitting $18.68. 12,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.79. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a one year low of $15.73 and a one year high of $20.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,513,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 463.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 40,704 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 346,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,446,000.

About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

