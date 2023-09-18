Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Declares Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:QQJG)

Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQJG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0276 per share on Friday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQJG traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.12. The stock had a trading volume of 429 shares, compared to its average volume of 829. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 million, a PE ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.63. Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $20.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 39,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQJG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 ESG index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ Next Gen 100 stocks screened and weighted based on various environmental, social, and governance factors. QQJG was launched on Oct 27, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

