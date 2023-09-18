Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Plans $0.14 Dividend

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1441 per share on Friday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

PGJ stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.50. The stock had a trading volume of 21,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,477. The firm has a market cap of $182.33 million, a P/E ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 0.58. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $33.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF in the first quarter valued at $310,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 810.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 388,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 346,174 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF

The Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (PGJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Golden Dragon China index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese stocks. PGJ was launched on Dec 9, 2004 and is managed by Invesco.

