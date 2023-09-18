Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Plans $0.23 Dividend

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.2255 per share on Friday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

IPKW traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $35.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,627. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $37.33. The firm has a market cap of $63.81 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.67.

Institutional Trading of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPKW. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 941.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period.

About Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF

The Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies that have reduced their outstanding shares by at least 5% in the past year. IPKW was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

