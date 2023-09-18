Invesco KBW Bank ETF Announces Dividend of $0.41 (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.4053 per share on Friday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Performance

Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.77. The stock had a trading volume of 476,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,436. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.47. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $36.19 and a 1-year high of $59.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW Bank ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBWB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,680.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

