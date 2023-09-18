Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Declares Dividend of $0.32

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.3234 per share on Friday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KBWP traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.59. 3,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,841. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 12-month low of $72.41 and a 12-month high of $92.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.26 million, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 546.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the first quarter worth $209,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 732.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period.

About Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF

The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

