Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Plans Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:IBBQ)

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0412 per share on Friday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,260. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.65. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 million, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.61. Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $22.17.

Get Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBBQ. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 259.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,940,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 66.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 11,122 shares during the period.

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBBQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ / Biotechnology index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies listed on the NASDAQ. IBBQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.