Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) to Issue $0.04 Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0382 per share on Friday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

QQQJ traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,556. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.15 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.08 and its 200-day moving average is $25.43.

Institutional Trading of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 482,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,026,000 after purchasing an additional 30,036 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 219,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 173,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 56,641 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 50.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 96,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 32,550 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 95.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 45,608 shares during the period.

