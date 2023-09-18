Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Declares $0.20 Dividend

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.2039 per share on Friday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IUS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.96. 35,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,850. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.87 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.66. The firm has a market cap of $212.99 million, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IUS. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,693,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,847,000 after purchasing an additional 159,861 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 358,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,097,000 after purchasing an additional 68,963 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,006,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 327,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,291,000 after purchasing an additional 25,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 189,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after purchasing an additional 20,325 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

