Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Announces $0.36 Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.3615 per share on Friday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PSCE traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.94. 38,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,883. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.97. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.67.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 14,319 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 191,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 17,987 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 56,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 19,567 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

