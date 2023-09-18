Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Announces $0.17 Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1701 per share on Friday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of PSCI stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $100.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,001. The stock has a market cap of $128.05 million, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.94 and a 200-day moving average of $98.43. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $76.90 and a 12 month high of $107.59.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 510.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 22,210 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 510,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 20,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 20,420 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 231.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

