Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) to Issue Dividend of $0.13

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1334 per share on Friday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:VRIG traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.90. 209,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,063. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average of $24.91. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $25.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRIG. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 42.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

