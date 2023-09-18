Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Short Interest Update

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the August 15th total of 3,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Investors Title Price Performance

NASDAQ ITIC traded down $2.65 on Monday, reaching $149.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.13. Investors Title has a 1-year low of $125.80 and a 1-year high of $167.84. The company has a market cap of $282.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Investors Title alerts:

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $58.31 million for the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.56%.

Investors Title Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Investors Title’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.42%.

ITIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Investors Title in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Investors Title from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Our Latest Report on Investors Title

Institutional Trading of Investors Title

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 91,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,363,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Investors Title by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,612,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Investors Title by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,816,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Investors Title by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,827,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Investors Title by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 38.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Investors Title

(Get Free Report)

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Title Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Title and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.