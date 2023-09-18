iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the August 15th total of 3,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 459,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days. Approximately 11.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iRobot

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iRobot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in iRobot by 577.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 332,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,032,000 after acquiring an additional 283,184 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in iRobot by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iRobot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in iRobot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $837,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on iRobot from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

iRobot Price Performance

Shares of IRBT traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.49. The company had a trading volume of 409,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,623. iRobot has a twelve month low of $31.37 and a twelve month high of $58.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.99 and its 200-day moving average is $40.78. The company has a market capitalization of $983.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.08.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.21. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 47.45% and a negative net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $236.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 million.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

