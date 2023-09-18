iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,318,000 after purchasing an additional 114,428,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,931,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,593,000 after acquiring an additional 249,831 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,407 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,446,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,202,000 after acquiring an additional 835,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,363,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,850 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DGRO traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.71. The company had a trading volume of 698,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,631. The stock has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.77. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $53.55.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

