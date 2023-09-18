iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,400 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the August 15th total of 57,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

DMXF traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.84. The company had a trading volume of 23,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,065. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $44.82 and a 52 week high of $62.66. The company has a market capitalization of $458.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

