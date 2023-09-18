iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 774,396 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 153% from the previous session’s volume of 305,687 shares.The stock last traded at $46.03 and had previously closed at $45.98.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

