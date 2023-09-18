iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.68 and last traded at $34.68. 20,467 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $34.65.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.73.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.2111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMHY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,305,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF by 360.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 125,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 98,470 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 8,770 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 442,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,593,000 after acquiring an additional 8,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000.

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (EMHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprising USD denominated emerging markets high yield bonds. EMHY was launched on Apr 3, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

