iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.68 and last traded at $34.68. 20,467 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $34.65.
iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.73.
iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.2111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (EMHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprising USD denominated emerging markets high yield bonds. EMHY was launched on Apr 3, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
