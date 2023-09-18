iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,617,819 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 322% from the previous session’s volume of 383,466 shares.The stock last traded at $27.97 and had previously closed at $28.07.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.11. The company has a market cap of $719.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Spain ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 100.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 858,461 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 364.0% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 38,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 30,172 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 4,047.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 533,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,591,000 after acquiring an additional 520,946 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 44.0% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 140.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 17,734 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

