ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Short Interest Update

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on ITV from GBX 85 ($1.05) to GBX 82 ($1.02) in a report on Friday, July 14th.
ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include drama, entertainment, and factual for its own channels and other broadcasters.
