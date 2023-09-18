ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Short Interest Update

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on ITV from GBX 85 ($1.05) to GBX 82 ($1.02) in a report on Friday, July 14th.

Get ITV alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITVPY

ITV Price Performance

About ITV

Shares of ITVPY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,823. ITV has a one year low of $5.98 and a one year high of $11.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.39.

(Get Free Report)

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include drama, entertainment, and factual for its own channels and other broadcasters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.