James D. Small III Sells 500 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) CAO James D. Small III sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total transaction of $20,590.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,656.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
International Seaways Stock Performance
Shares of INSW stock traded up $1.68 on Monday, reaching $42.65. The stock had a trading volume of 520,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,942. International Seaways, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.13 and a 12 month high of $53.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.42. International Seaways had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 42.76%. The business had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.66 million. On average, research analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
International Seaways Cuts Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at about $962,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 966,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,286,000 after purchasing an additional 593,683 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 10,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoSphere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.08% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Seaways in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of International Seaways from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.20.
About International Seaways
International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.
