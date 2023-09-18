James D. Small III Sells 500 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) CAO James D. Small III sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total transaction of $20,590.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,656.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

International Seaways Stock Performance

Shares of INSW stock traded up $1.68 on Monday, reaching $42.65. The stock had a trading volume of 520,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,942. International Seaways, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.13 and a 12 month high of $53.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get International Seaways alerts:

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.42. International Seaways had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 42.76%. The business had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.66 million. On average, research analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.32%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at about $962,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 966,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,286,000 after purchasing an additional 593,683 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 10,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoSphere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Seaways in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of International Seaways from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.20.

View Our Latest Report on INSW

About International Seaways

(Get Free Report)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.