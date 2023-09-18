Jane Prior Sells 45,091 Shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Stock

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) CMO Jane Prior sold 45,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $1,336,948.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 123,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,855.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Vita Coco Price Performance
Shares of Vita Coco stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.49. 566,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 51.94 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.38. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $33.29.
Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $139.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Vita Coco from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens began coverage on Vita Coco in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.63.
The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.
