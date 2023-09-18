Jangada Mines (LON:JAN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.10

Jangada Mines Plc (LON:JAN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.10 ($0.03), with a volume of 188855 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.15 ($0.03).

Jangada Mines Trading Down 2.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.43 million, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.41 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 19.49.

About Jangada Mines

Jangada Mines Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mining assets in Brazil. The company explores for vanadium, titanium, and iron deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Pitombeiras vanadium project located in the state of Ceará, Brazil. Jangada Mines Plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

