Jet Protocol Trading Down 5.1% This Week (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $11.70 million and $136,301.90 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00009023 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00021055 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00016970 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00014344 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,837.72 or 0.99993287 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

JET is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.0068706 USD and is down -0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $138,228.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.