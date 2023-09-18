Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Short Interest Down 27.8% in August

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the August 15th total of 16,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on KARO. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Karooooo in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Karooooo from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Karooooo Stock Up 5.4 %

NASDAQ:KARO traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,196. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average of $23.32. Karooooo has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $29.99.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Karooooo had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $53.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.96 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Karooooo will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karooooo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gobi Capital LLC raised its holdings in Karooooo by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 2,206,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,183,000 after purchasing an additional 28,937 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Karooooo by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 174,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Karooooo by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 147,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 16,926 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Karooooo by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 50,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Karooooo by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 46,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter.

Karooooo Company Profile

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

