Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Trading Down 6.1%

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $169.66 and last traded at $169.80. 231,573 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 355,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.90.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KRTX. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $304.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $249.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.59 and a 200 day moving average of $200.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 1.06.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.76) by $0.01. Karuna Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.13% and a negative net margin of 2,795.96%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 98.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.65, for a total transaction of $215,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,493.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.65, for a total transaction of $215,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,493.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total transaction of $262,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,338,883.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,119 shares of company stock worth $6,697,791 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,608,000 after purchasing an additional 20,021 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 594.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 81,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,731,000 after purchasing an additional 10,235 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

