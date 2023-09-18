Kaspa One Day Volume Reaches $17.56 Million (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Kaspa has traded up 24.2% against the US dollar. One Kaspa coin can now be purchased for $0.0494 or 0.00000185 BTC on exchanges. Kaspa has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and approximately $17.56 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa’s genesis date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 20,706,748,667 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 20,692,915,911.669247. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.04842793 USD and is up 3.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $14,251,853.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

