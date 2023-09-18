KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Short Interest Update

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,800,000 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the August 15th total of 40,540,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Devina A. Rankin acquired 10,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KeyCorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 11,145 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 32,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 16,583 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 324.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,316,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,945,274 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $13.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.73.

KeyCorp Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of KEY stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.37. 10,846,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,163,504. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.21.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.67%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

