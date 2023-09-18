KickToken (KICK) Price Tops $0.0097 on Exchanges

KickToken (KICK) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. KickToken has a market cap of $1.18 million and $105.30 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, KickToken has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00008934 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00021012 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00016915 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014332 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27,019.30 or 1.00319162 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About KickToken

KickToken is a token. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,836,152 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,836,151 tokens. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,836,151.87208831. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00972092 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

