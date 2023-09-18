Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,974,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the August 15th total of 1,789,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Kojamo Oyj Stock Performance

KOJAF remained flat at $24.62 during trading hours on Monday. Kojamo Oyj has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $24.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KOJAF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kojamo Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays cut shares of Kojamo Oyj from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Kojamo Oyj Company Profile

Kojamo Oyj, a private residential real estate company, provides rental apartments and housing services in Finland. It rents and manages apartments under the Lumo brand name. The company was formerly known as VVO Group plc and changed its name to Kojamo Oyj in March 2017. Kojamo Oyj was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

