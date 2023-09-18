Konnect (KCT) Price Hits $0.0190 on Exchanges

Konnect (KCT) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. During the last week, Konnect has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Konnect has a total market capitalization of $835.59 million and approximately $67,978.34 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Konnect token can currently be purchased for $0.0190 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Konnect

Konnect was first traded on May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Konnect is konnect.finance. Konnect’s official message board is medium.com/@konnect_kct. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Konnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konnect should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Konnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

