Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Short Interest Update

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,710,000 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the August 15th total of 26,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Li Auto from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. HSBC upped their price target on Li Auto from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Li Auto from $208.80 to $250.30 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Li Auto has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.42.

Shares of NASDAQ LI traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,577,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,155,983. Li Auto has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $47.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.29 and its 200-day moving average is $31.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.78 and a beta of 0.85.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 3.92%. On average, analysts expect that Li Auto will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LI. Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 288.6% in the second quarter. Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership Limited Partnership now owns 12,551,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,321,480 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Li Auto in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,155,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its holdings in Li Auto by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 10,137,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,927,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066,604 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Li Auto by 161.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,473,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the first quarter worth approximately $65,069,000. Institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

