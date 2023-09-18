Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Short Interest Down 10.7% in August

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400,000 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the August 15th total of 8,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Liberty Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LBRT traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.34. 3,531,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,168,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 2.13. Liberty Energy has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $18.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average is $14.30.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 39.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Liberty Energy will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Energy

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.93%.

In other news, CFO Michael Stock sold 63,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $1,040,295.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 796,454 shares in the company, valued at $13,149,455.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Michael Stock sold 63,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $1,040,295.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 796,454 shares in the company, valued at $13,149,455.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 34,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $516,064.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,263,685 shares in the company, valued at $49,118,459.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 274,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,634 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Energy by 20.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,972,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,183 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Energy by 10.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,720,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,187 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Liberty Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,553,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,948,000 after purchasing an additional 734,764 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Liberty Energy by 14.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,639,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Liberty Energy by 181.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,085,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LBRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Energy in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.45.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

