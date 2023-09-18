Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) VP Sean Durbin Sells 1,245 Shares

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $388.41. The stock had a trading volume of 331,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,310. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $393.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.38.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Linde

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 6,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.41.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LIN

Linde Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.