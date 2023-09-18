Liontown Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LINRF) Short Interest Update

Liontown Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LINRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,375,300 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the August 15th total of 22,051,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 400.2 days.

Liontown Resources Stock Up 4.6 %

LINRF traded up C$0.09 on Monday, reaching C$1.93. 6,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,154. Liontown Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.52 and a twelve month high of C$2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Liontown Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Liontown Resources Company Profile

Liontown Resources Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for lithium, gold, vanadium, copper, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group elements. Its flagship property is the Kathleen Valley lithium project located in Perth, Western Australia.

