LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Stock Price Down 5.5%

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.06 and last traded at $10.07. 198,412 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 741,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised LSB Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on LSB Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on LSB Industries from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LSB Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $745.63 million, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.19.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). LSB Industries had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $165.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.45 million. Equities analysts expect that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LSB Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 488.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

