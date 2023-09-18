Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Main Street Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 72.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.7%.

Main Street Capital Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MAIN stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $41.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Main Street Capital has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. The firm had revenue of $127.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.03 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 75.58% and a return on equity of 14.33%. Research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAIN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 250.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,501,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,197 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $6,674,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the third quarter valued at $5,518,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the second quarter worth about $12,549,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth about $3,102,000. Institutional investors own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAIN has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

