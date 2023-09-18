Mammoth (MMT) Price Tops $0.0018 on Exchanges

Mammoth (MMT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 18th. One Mammoth coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mammoth has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. Mammoth has a market cap of $12.60 million and approximately $7,727.02 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Mammoth

MMT is a coin. Its launch date was September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 coins. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mammoth is mmtchain.io. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mammoth’s official message board is medium.com/@mmtchain.

Buying and Selling Mammoth

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00180001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

